Juanita Faye Mincey "Nita" Wilcox
El Paso - Juanita Faye Mincey "Nita" Wilcox, longtime resident of Knox and Haskell counties, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was living with her children in El Paso, Texas at the time of her death.
Nita was born November 30, 1924 in Duke, Oklahoma to Evander F. and Dorabelle Mincey. She was the 9th of 11 kids and the baby girl. She spent her early years on a farm in Eldorado, Oklahoma and came to Texas as a child in a covered wagon with her family.
Nita married Lynward Ray "Dick" Wilcox on December 1, 1942, eloping in the dark. They went on to have two sons: Jerry Wayne and Gary Lee. Dick and Nita lived around O'Brien, Rochester and Knox City, farming land throughout Knox and Haskell counties and working in the cotton gins in O'Brien and Knox City.
After moves to New Mexico, Utah, Louisiana, and back to Texas, they retired and moved back to Knox City. Dick became city manager and Nita did volunteer work. Lynward passed in August 1995. Juanita lived in Knox City another nineteen years, eventually moving to El Paso in 2014.
Juanita wanted to live to be 100; she almost made it, celebrating her 95th birthday in 2019. She is survived by Gary and his wife Alba, granddaughter Miriam and her husband Rapha, four grandchildren: Jordyn, Machai, Marcus, and Jailynn, sisters-in-law Pansy, Francis, and Linda, and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm CST at the First Baptist Church, O'Brien, Texas. Interment to follow at the Knox City, Texas, Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Knox County Child Welfare Board.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020