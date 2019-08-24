|
|
Juanita Fisher
Abilene - Juanita Faye Sewell Fisher, "Sweet Juaneet", 95, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Abilene.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9 AM at Elmwood Memorial Park. A memorial service will follow at 10 AM at the First Baptist Church Chapel, 1333 N. 3rd. Street, Abilene, Tx., 79601. A visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, TX., 79606.
Juanita was born January 18, 1924 at home, to the late Elias Calvin Sewell and Elsie Pearl Qualls Sewell in Wynewood, Oklahoma. She lived there for 3 years, then moved to Healdton, Oklahoma. Juanita attended school there until the family moved to Forsan, Texas in 1939, where she attended 9th through 12th grade, then graduating. Juanita played softball and volleyball and was team captain. Lefty was also a good tennis player. She moved music, but her first love was dancing.
Mom met Dad at Settles Hotel in Big Spring at a dance which started their relationship. This eventually led to their marriage that would last 64 years. Juanita and C.L. Fisher, Jr. married in Lovington, New Mexico, May 19, 1951. She and C.L. won several dance contests in Texas and California. They also loved to sing together. She had a special talent of writing beautifully in cursive, backwards! She practiced many years on a chalkboard to perfect this skill.
Junita worked in the Jefferson Jr. High School cafeteria for a couple years and then moved to Lubbock and sold Avon for many years. She became a team leader all while being a mother and homemaker.
Juanita was also preceded in death by her husband, C.L. Fisher; brother, Calvin Sewell Jr; sisters, Clyde Harbin, Vonnie Andrews and Billie Sue Baker.
Juanita is survived by sons, Eric Lee Fisher and wife Susan of Abilene; Mark Dee Fisher of Lake Kemp; 4 grandsons, Eric Lee Fisher Jr., Aaron Fisher, Jarrod Fisher and Zachary Fisher; 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Joyce Wistoff of Crown Point, Indiana and Becca Tindall of Savannah, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family would like to express thanks and appreciation for Big Country Hospice of Abilene, Wisteria Place, Dr. Salvi and Valerie. A special thank you to Wancie Pritchett.
She will be missed, and the world will not be the same without her!
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 24, 2019