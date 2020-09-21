Judith Ann Grigsby
Abilene - Judith Ann Grigsby, 87, passed away Thursday evening, September 17, 2020.
Visitation and viewing will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, September 23 at The Hamil Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be at 2 pm on Thursday, September 24, also at The Hamil Funeral Home with burial to follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Born in Lubbock, Texas on November 24, 1932, Judy was born as the eldest daughter to Thelma Frances (Greer) and Joseph Marvin Lawson. Judy lived in Lubbock, Fort Worth and Big Spring growing up, as her father was a conductor on the Texas and Pacific Railroad and worked the Big Spring to Fort Worth route. Judy later graduated from Big Spring High School in May 1950. After graduation, Judy attended Howard County College in Big Spring, while making frequent trips to Waco, TX to see visit her future husband, Mager Cuin Grigsby, Jr. who was attending Baylor University.
Judy married Cuin on December 26, 1953 at the First Methodist Church in Big Spring. They lived in Waco while Cuin finished college in May 1954 and moved back to Big Spring so Cuin could service two years in the United States Air Force, stationed at Webb Air Force Base. The couple later moved to Cranfills Gap and Lubbock, Texas before settling in Abilene in 1958. While in Abilene, Judy worked in the Civil Engineering Department at Dyess Air Force Base until 1964, when she gave birth to her first and only son, Gary Grigsby. Judy then joined her husband in the day to day operations of Grigsby's Red Goose Shoe Store that later became Grigsby's Rag Doll. Judy played an instrumental part in the operations of Grigsby's with handling the decor in the stores, being active in buying merchandise for the store, leading style shows and the design of future stores. The Rag Doll expanded to other West Texas cities including Odessa, Midland, San Angelo, Lubbock, and Wichita Falls during the 1970s. One store later opened in the Crossroad Shopping Center in Abilene, which was named after Judy, J Grigsby's which was an upscale women's boutique.
Judy had a love for Early American decor as made obvious by her home in Abilene, as many people refer to her house as the "Little Red House on Albany Street". She loved antiques, clothes, and traveling up to the mountains in New Mexico.
She and Cuin were active members of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church up until Cuin's death in December of 2011.
Judy, also know has "Aunt Dudy" by family and "Grammy" to her grandchildren was loved by many and she loved her friends and family.
Judy is survived by her son, Gary Grigsby and his wife Kathryn of Colleyville, Texas, three grandchildren, Carter Grigsby, Meagan Grigsby, and Anna Leigh Grigsby. Survivors also include two nieces, Gina Farrell of Horseshoe Bay, TX, Prinny Ham of Midland, TX, and nephew Les Ming of Santa Barbara, CA. She is also survived by great nieces and nephews: Jameson, Hunter, and McKenzie Farrell, and Ashley Wharry, along with great, great nieces and nephews, Cameron and Parker Talley, Brooklyn Browing, Levi Farrell, and Blakley Wharry. Last, close friends Bobby and Doris Melson of Abilene, Janice Asbury of Abilene and Louis and Luan Stallings of Big Spring.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cuin Grigsby, Jr., her parents, her younger sister Alice Rosemary Parks, along with her close friends Hugh and Jeannette Williams of Tupelo, MS.
Pallbearers will be Carter Grigsby, Jameson Farrell, Hunter Farrell, Robert Wagstaff, McDonald Moore, and Austin England.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Nehemiah Men at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, or the Hill Resource Center in Abilene, or made to the donor's favorite charity.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com