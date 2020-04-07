|
Judith Belle Addy
Judith Belle Addy, 79, passed away April 03, 2020. Private Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery with Robert Heard officiating, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Judith was born September 30, 1940, in Abilene, Texas to M. V. and Mary Showalter. She graduated from Abilene High in 1958 and attended Abilene Christian College. She married Gene Addy on October 20, 1962.
Judy worked for Unitab until she had her first child. She was a stay at home mom for many years, even though she still worked many hours. She kept the books for Gene's service station. She returned to work in 1980 and worked for Mouser and Young CPAs, ACU, and retired from Panhandle Plains Student Loans in 1998.
She lived her whole life in Abilene. She just never saw the need to go anywhere else. Her family and friends were here. She loved to play 42 and her smile and laugh were contagious.
Survivors include daughter: Karen Ross and husband Derrick of Abilene; son: David Addy and wife Terresa of Mesquite; two brothers: Jim Showalter and wife Lee Ann of San Francisco, CA and Bruce Showalter and wife Faye of Abilene; three grandchildren: Nicole Ross, Christina Ross and Peter Addy and one great grandchild: Brynlee Barnes.
Mrs. Addy was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Addy; her parents and sister Mary Aileen McGowan
A visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Northwest Church of Christ, 1141 N. Willis Street .
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020