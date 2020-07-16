Judith Fay Hall
Abilene - Judith Fay Hall, 84, passed away in hospital on Tuesday July 14, 2020.
Judy was born in Throckmorton County, Texas on October 9, 1936 to Fayla V. Allison Brown and Julius Caesar "Jude" Brown. Her father died in a hunting accident when she was four years old, and Judy was raised by her mother and grandparents on the family farm. The family moved into Breckenridge Texas after the war, where Judy attended Breckenridge High School and met her husband, Garth Latham. The two were married August 2, 1950, and lived in Tyler, San Antonio, and Abilene, before returning to Breckenridge to raise their four children.
Garth died unexpectedly in 1981, and on February 23, 1983, Judy married an old family friend, Neil Hall. The couple moved to Abilene and happily blended two families, enjoying holidays and family gatherings with their children and grandchildren.
Judy pursued a career in medical transcription, and worked until age 82 as a consultant in compliance and credentialing at a rural hospital system. Judy enjoyed numerous hobbies; she was an expert seamstress who made most of her daughters' clothing when they were in school. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed mysteries, espionage, and historical fiction. She was deeply interested in politics and current events, and had serious concerns for the country and its deep divisions.
Judy was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ; she and Neil were members of Northwest in Abilene since they were married. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Garth, her infant daughter Lori in 1969, and her sister Celia McWilliams. She is survived by her husband, Neil, her daughters, Sherry Latham
Gutierrez of Abilene, and Holly Latham Plant of Nelson, New Zealand; her sons Cameron Latham and Daniel Latham, both of Abilene; grandchildren Thomas Gutierrez, Liam Latham, Riley Plant, Kelly Plant, Kendall Plant, Asia Plant Van Buskirk, and Paisley Plant Harrison, as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
There will be a small remembrance gathering held at Piersall Funeral Directors in Abilene Friday, July 17 at 5 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com
