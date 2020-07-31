Judith "Judy" Lynn McAlisterAbilene - Judith "Judy" Lynn McAlister, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 10 Am on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park with Mack and Jane Hurley officiating. Burial is under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5 to 6:30 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 South.Born in Abilene, Texas to Ravellan Neitz and Frances (Paylor) Neitz on May 4, 1944, Judy spent many of her formative years traveling the world as the daughter of an Army officer. From Virginia to Germany and Japan, she was always willing and able to share stories of the places and different worlds she had seen. After settling back in Texas, Judy met Joe McAlister, and they were married on August 9, 1963 and spent 57 years together in Abilene.A devoted mother and caretaker of the family, Judy constantly strove for the betterment of her children and family. During her sons, Todd and Brad, younger years, Judy was known to get in the middle of ball games and play just as hard and fast as the boys. She was a well-regarded athlete during her high school years in Ballinger, TX and translated that love of sports on to her boys. In later years, as grandchildren arrived, the same devotion was evident as "Mema" would spend hours upon days helping to raise a thoughtful and active next generation. Board games, trips to the Abilene Zoo, chasing whiffle balls and pool time all became the joy that kept "Mema" on the go with Curran, Grayson and Emery. Family time also included her step-granddaughters' Danielle and Jorden, who loved spending time with Mema and trying to get her up to speed on the latest "new styles."She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joe McAlister; sons Todd McAlister and wife Tara, and Brad McAlister and wife Linda; grandchildren Curran McAlister and wife Morgan and great-granddaughter June McAlister, Grayson McAlister and Emery McAlister, Danielle Tenbusch and Kylie and Ethan Tenbusch, and Jorden Bazar.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Taylor Jones Humane Society, Rescue the Animals SPCA, or a local charity of your choice.