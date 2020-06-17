Judy Fay Johnson



Merkel - 80, passed away at home on June 12, 2020. Mrs. Johnson was born November 6, 1939 to Allan and Marjorie Trich in Santa Monica, California. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. Her life and career spanned many direction including but not limited to teaching horsemanship to Actors and Actresses, being a stunt woman in movies, rodeoing, stunt riding, and bull riding of which led her to meeting Kenneth Neil Johnson in Amarillo, Texas in 1962 and later married in 1963 and put her into ranching in New Mexico. Later evolving into the Oil and Gas Industry in the early '70's and bringing her to Merkel, Texas in 1972 and lasting for over thirty years. She is survived by two sons, Casey Allan Johnson of Glen Rose, Texas, Cody Lee Johnson of Merkel, Texas, three grand children Melissa Griffith of Belton, Texas, Cody Layton Johnson of Merkel, Texas, and Kelsi Layne Sarten and husband Nathan Sarten of Buffalo Gap, Texas, eight great-granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons. She was a great inspiration to many due to her determination, strength, honesty, and love. She will be missed but always remembered and loved.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store