Judy Irene Newton
Abilene - Judy Irene Newton 78, of Abilene died Saturday November 21, 2020 at her home.
A private burial will be held at the Kendrick Cemetery at Denton Valley under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home.
Judy was born June 3, 1942 in San Angelo to Weldon Carltos and Jewel Erie (Barton) Kiser. She attended Abilene High School. Judy had worked at Mr. G's Burgers and Buffalo Gap Steakhouse. In 1982 she went to work at the Abilene State School, retiring in 2002 after 20 years. Judy married Jimmy Estes Newton October 24, 1960 in Abilene.
She is survived by her husband Jimmy of Abilene; two sons, Bobby Glynn Newton of Austin and James Donald Newton and wife Penny of Clyde; two daughters, Dana Lynn Schaefer and husband Tim of Navarro Mills and Rhonda Blake Fowler and husband Rick of Abilene; one sister, Annette Campbell of Abilene; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Weldon C. Kiser.
