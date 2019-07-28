Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
Judy Jo (Lucero) Pinkston


1940 - 2019
Judy Jo (Lucero) Pinkston Obituary
Judy Jo (Lucero) Pinkston

Abilene - Judy Jo (Lucero) Pinkston of Abilene passed away at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Visitation Service will be held at North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel on July 30, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Judy was born February 11, 1940 in Denver, Colorado to Josephine and Joe Lucero. She graduated High School from R.W. Traip Academy in Kittery, Maine.

Judy was married to Floyd G. Pinkston, Sr. in Littleton, Colorado on May 22,1958.

She loved her family and enjoyed playing bingo, the lottery, going boating and camping.

Judy was preceded in death by her father Joe, stepfather Claude Wolfers and three brothers; William (Bill), Joe (Skelly) and Ernest (Little Claude).

Left to cherish her memories are: husband, Floyd G. Pinkston, Sr.; daughter, Toi A. Sanders of Abilene, son, Terrance L. Pinkston,Sr. (Donna Marie) of Pipe Creek, Texas; son, Floyd G. Pinkston, Jr. (Beth Ann) of Sulphur Springs Indiana, brother Isadore Lucero of Denver, Colorado; sister Nadine Martinez of Denver, Colorado; her mother, Josephine Wolfers of Denver, Colorado and five grandchildren; Terrance L. Pinkston,Jr. (Giovana), Crystal L. Walker, Stephen B. Walker (Kara), McKenzie D. Sanders and Floyd G. Pinkston III.

Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 28, 2019
