Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Casa View Christian Church,
2230 Barnes Bridge Rd
Dallas, TX
Judy Laurence


1953 - 2019
Judy Laurence Obituary
Judy Laurence

Dallas - Judy Ann Laurence, 65, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2019, at her Dallas home.

A memorial service will be held at Casa View Christian Church, 2230 Barnes Bridge Rd. Dallas, TX 75228 on Friday, July 19, 2019 at six o'clock in the evening.

Judy, or Shorty as her loved ones called her, was born on November 5, 1953, in Commerce, TX.

She was raised in Abilene, TX and attended Cooper High School.

She enjoyed having her family over for dinner, volunteering at the Arboretum, and doing arts and crafts with her "grandgirls". She had a passion for her family, arts and crafts, Meals on Wheels, and music.

She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Laurence; mother, Glenda Stringfellow; sister, Vickie Barth; brother, Jerry Condra; sons, Austin and Hunter Laurence; daughters-in-law, Dana and Belinda; granddaughters, Kylie and Camryn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Stringfellow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels.

Condolences can be shared at www.restlandfuneralhomedallas.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from July 17 to July 19, 2019
