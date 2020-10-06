Judy Maurine Baergen
Judy Maurine Baergen went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday afternoon, October 2nd, 2020 due to complications from a heart attack. She was born December 21, 1942 in Victoria, TX to Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Polly Moss. On June 18th, 1965, she married Dr. John Darrel Baergen in Rockport, Texas.
Judy received her undergraduate degree from Hardin Simmons University in education and her Masters degree from Southwest Texas State University. Truly gifted in decorating, crafting, and collecting and selling antiques, she had a colorful career as a shop owner, antique dealer, and selling her own creations. She owned and/or co-owned stores in San Marcos, Wimberley and Fort Worth. For the last 15 years she enjoyed her employment at The Dove's Nest in Waxahachie.
Judy was a creative, adventurous, and loving person. She was full of life and her warm, welcoming personality meant she was surrounded by dear friends wherever she went. She was a devoted wife who adored her husband and an encouraging mother to her three children. She was very proud of her eight grandchildren and had a special relationship with each of them. She will be greatly missed.
Survived by her two sons, John D. Baergen, Jr. and wife, Kara of Dallas, Jeff Baergen and wife, Alisha of Rockport; one daughter, Jennifer Davis and husband, Scott of Arlington; eight grandchildren, Gracie, Johnny and Audrey Baergen, Rebecca, Rachel and Holly Baergen, Charlie and Will Davis; two cousins, Jeannie Hall and husband, Larry of Waxahachie and Harold Cornelison, Jr. and wife, Mary of Abilene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel Baergen and her parents, Fred and Polly Moss.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 12:30-2:00 p.m., followed by a service starting at 2:00 p.m., Friday at Wayne Boze Funeral Home, 1826 W. Hwy. 287 Business, Waxahachie. The Rev. Ryon Price will be officiating.The service will also be live-streamed. There will be a link on the funeral home's website. The graveside service will take place in Abilene on Saturday at 1:00 at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her sons, John and Jeff Baergen; son-in-law, Scott Davis; grandsons, Johnny, Charlie and Will; and cousins, Harold Cornelison, Jr. and Larry Hall.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given in her name to the Community Ministries or Family Ministries of Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104 or "give to a specific ministry" at broadwaybc.org
.