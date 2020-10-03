1/1
Judy Stubblefield
1947 - 2020
Judy Stubblefield

Ovalo - Judith Stubblefield, 73, of Ovalo, TX, passed away on October 1, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7th from 5pm to 7pm at Fry-Smith Funeral Home, 502 Kent Ave, Tuscola, TX. She will be interred Thursday, October 8th at 1pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 West Lake Road, Abilene, TX.

Judy was born April 16, 1947 in Kansas City, MO, to Claudia Jo (Johnson) Doyle and John Doyle, Jr. She is survived by her husband Terry Stubblefield of Ovalo, TX, children Tammie Stubblefield of Cisco, TX, Tony and his wife Melanie Stubblefield of Mineral Wells, TX, Tanya and her husband Lanny Nicks of Ovalo, TX, Andy and his wife Brenda Stubblefield of Burleson, TX, sister Maggie and her husband Bruce Solso of Valencia, CA, grandchildren Hanna and Holly Stubblefield, Terry Ryan Nicks, Steffanie Mabry, Terra Phelps & Will Stubblefield.

Judy graduated from Jim Ned High School in 1965, then attended Hardin Simmons University where she was a member of the concert band, rodeo team and was a member of the Six White Horse riders. Judy rode with the Six White Horses in President Nixon's inaugural parade in 1969. Judy graduated from HSU in 1971 with a Bachelor's in Education.

She began teaching in Canadian, TX, before marrying Terry in December 1972. She was a devoted military wife, traveling with Terry as they were transferred to and from assignments in Germany, Alabama, Kansas, and finally back home to Texas in 1986 where she returned to teaching in the Jim Ned CISD. Judy taught for 15 years, during which time she returned to classes at HSU, where she graduated with a Master's in Education in 2001. In 2002, she began teaching in Bridgeport, TX until she retired in 2006. Judy loved all of her students and enjoyed watching them excel as they moved on from her classroom.

During her retirement, Judy enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family. Judy had many talents, from baking & decorating cakes, canning jelly, making homemade candy, and care packages for many friends and family. Judy never met a stranger, her big heart allowed her to love all.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fry-Smith Funeral Home - Tuscola
OCT
8
Interment
01:00 PM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fry-Smith Funeral Home - Tuscola
502 Kent Ave.
Tuscola, TX 79562
325-554-7404
