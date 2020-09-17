1/1
Julia Condra
Julia Condra

Merkel - Julia (Hamilton) Condra died Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM Saturday September 19 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Saturday September 19 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.

Julia was born May 18, 1924 in Merkel to Will and Sarah Hamilton. She married E. C. Condra June 4, 1942 in Winters. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God and was a devout Christian. Julia loved her family and church and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include her three sons, Jack Condra, Edwin Condra, and Jerry Condra; daughter Patsy Berry; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
