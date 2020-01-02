Resources
Julia Frances Hinkle Bilbrey

Julia Frances Hinkle Bilbrey Obituary
Julia Frances Hinkle Bilbrey of Clyde, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Funeral services will be 2:30 PM Friday, January 3, 2020, at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home, 141 E. Third in Baird, followed by graveside services at Ross Cemetery Annex.

Julia was born August 29, 1951 to Alvin and Lenora Hinkle in Anson, Texas. Julia graduated from Anson High School. She worked for U.S. Brass, Merkel Restaurant and Motel, IGA in Clyde, and Pied Piper Grocery in Hamlin, Texas.

She married Carroll "Carl" Bilbrey in May, 1981, and they lived in Merkel, Tye, Clyde, Baird and Hamlin. Julia has two daughters, Stephanie Williams and Alice Carr.

She is survived by Stephanie (Richard) Williams of Arkansas City, KS; Alice (Matt) Carr of Clyde; five grandchildren, Christina, Mariana, Michael, Austin and Lilian; two great-grandchildren, J.J. and Luna; one brother, Butch Hinkle of Anson; two sisters, Darlene Maberry of San Angelo, and Dolores Gardner of Hamlin; and several nieces and nephews.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, Chuck Hinkle; on niece, LeAnna Gardner; and one brother-in-law, LeRoy Gardner.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
