June Burt
Abilene - Melba June Clark Burt, 90, of Abilene, Texas, went to the arms of Jesus on November 2. 2020 at her home in Abilene, with her three children present.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. A private graveside service will be held for family at Elmwood Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Melba June Clark was born in Caps, Texas to M. H. and Evalina Clark on June 29, 1930. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1947. She married Wayne Burt on October 19, 1947 at Corinth Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas. She worked as a directory assistant for Southwestern Bell Telephone, retiring with perfect service after 20 years. June was showcased in a full-page ad of the Dallas Morning News when she was selected by the company as an example of her perfect service. Her favorite job was that of a stay at home mother and a preacher's wife. During their 67 years of married life, she was the best preacher's wife in states Indiana, Tennessee, Louisiana, and various churches in Texas. June became a Christian at the age of 6 years old. Being raised in church and attending services any time the church was open is the perfect way to grow up for her. It was at church where she met Wayne Burt, her future husband. She heard he was wild because he drank beer and went to the VFW. After turning him down 7 times, she finally went out with him on a coke date. When Wayne surrendered to preach, she was a great help to him with her bible knowledge. Through the years, June has testified of her love of the Lord Jesus with people and shared her knowledge in her kind and gentle way.
June was preceded in death by her husband, youngest son, Robert Dean Burt, two sisters Pauline Maul, Joyce Dane and two brothers Raymond Clark and Marvin Clark.
She is survived by her children: Linda Lane, Shirley King, and Dennis W. Burt; sister, Shirley Pylant and nephew, Arthur Pylant. Grandchildren: Robert Lindquist, Stacy Lindquist, Denny Marshall, Kelly King, Casey King, Jeremy Burt and Gabe Burt. Great grandchildren: Cole Rhoades, Bella Vasquez, Stacy Lynn Lindquist, William Lindquist, Creighton Marshall, Kage Curtis, and Avery Grace Burt. One great-great granddaughter, Norah Rhoades.
Memorials may be given to Meal on Wheels or donor's favorite charity.
The family of June Burt wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mary Pat Mercer, Melinda Orono and Suzette Howell for your caregiving, as well as Hospice of the Big Country.
Romans 8:28 - "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com