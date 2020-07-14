June Dawn Smith
Throckmorton - June Dawn Richmond was born to Lucy Arlene Tucker Richmond and Charles Franklin Richmond 10-25-1928. June married Fred Turner "Toby" Smith 9-1-1946. Toby had just returned from the war when they met and fell in love. They made their home in Throckmorton their entire married life. They ranched and farmed together. June was a hard worker and could figure out how to do just about anything. She drove a tractor better than a car. She taught her children that you never ask anyone to do anything that you would not do yourself, and the time to quit is when the job is done. June and Toby believed in helping people. Many times during their 51 years of marriage they had extra young people living with them that needed help. They lived their faith. June was always trying to think of a way to improve life for the women of Throckmorton. She and her friend, Billie McKnight started a project they called "The Community Closet". Local volunteers cleaned up the store front that had previously been the Ford dealership, and the rest is history. It started as a way to share items that were no longer needed, and 35 years later it operates under the same guidelines. June passed from this earth 7-12-2020. She was known for saying that "hindsight was always 2020." June was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband, Toby Smith, and son, Charles "Brown" Smith. She is survived by a sister, Betty Locke, of San Antonio; daughter, Charlotte Lee Smith Brooks and son in law, Louis Lee Brooks of Sweetwater; Granddaughter Shasta Lee Brooks and husband Scott Zogbaum of Ft. Collins, Colorado; Grandson, Boyd Lee Brooks and wife Courtney Brooke Martin Brooks of Sweetwater; Greatgrandchildren Smith Brooks Zogbaum of Ft. Collins; Martina Lee Brooks and Bohdi Lee Brooks of Sweetwater; special friends that became family, Idi Mae Arey and Billie Newton of Abilene; special neighbors and friends, Carolyn and Corky Redden and Rudy Leal of Throckmorton; Margaret Haynes, Jane Harris, and Cynthia Alexander of Dallas. During her journey June was blessed to have had many great friends. She was always appreciative and kind. She was an easy person to love. A special thanks to her two favorite therapists, Dean Jameson and Johnathan Brokaw; caregivers Ashley Flatt, Thecla Jallim, and Tita Garza; Wesley Court, all the folks at Hendrick Heart Failure Clinic, and Hendrick Hospice Care. Because of the pandemic, the family has chosen not to have a memorial service. There will be a private family graveside service on the Smith Ranch in Throckmorton officiated by Rev. Ryan Strebeck. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 220 N Reynolds Ave, Throckmorton, Tx.76483, or simply reach out and do something special for someone less fortunate than yourself. Miss Me, But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room, Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long, And not with your head bowed low, Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me…but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take, And each must go alone. It's all a part of the master plan A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, Go to the friends we know, And bury your sorrow in doing good deeds, Miss me…..but let me go. Anonymous. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com
