Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Anson - JUNE DEVANEY, 90, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at a Merkel nursing home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in Compere Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born April 24, 1929 in Merkel, June was the daughter of the late Roman and Vina (Smith) Palmer. She graduated from Anson High School in 1945 and married Johnie Devaney November 14, 1948 in Anson. June was a homemaker and a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

June was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Survivors include her husband, Johnie Devaney of Anson; one son, Steve Devaney (and wife, Tammy) of Anson; two granddaughters, Stephanie Devaney and Lauren Bounds (and husband, Trenton); one grandson, Jason Devaney (and wife, Jayme); three great-grandsons, Canon Herrera, Hadon Devaney and Kasen Devaney; and two great-granddaughters, Emily Bounds and Katy Bounds.

Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be given to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1682 Hickory St, Abilene, TX 79601 or to Compere Cemetery Association c/o First National Bank of Anson, P. O. Box 672, Anson, TX 79501.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 29, 2019
