JUNE GREEN

ANSON - ANSON - JUNE GREEN, 98, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at an Anson nursing home. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Sylvester Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born June 17, 2020 in Johnson County, June was a daughter of the late Edgar and Lottie Mae (Roden) Miller. She married Richard Green September 11, 1938. June was a homemaker and helped Richard with the farming. She and Richard moved to Anson in 1992. June was a member of the Anson Church of Christ.

June was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter (Louise Woodruff), a son (Dale Green), three grandchildren, three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her two daughters, Janice Fitzsimmons and husband, Jerry of Victoria and Gale Olhausen of Abilene; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
