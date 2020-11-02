June Hicks



Abilene - June Leona Thomas (Wentworth), 94, of Abilene, passed on October 31, 2020. She was born July 6, 1926, in Maple City, Kansas, to Leon Marion Thomas and Olive Rae Wentworth.



During the "Dust Bowl", she and her mother, Olive, both contracted scarlet fever and her mother almost died. She was adopted by her grandparents, Alfred Wilson and Nina Elizabeth Wentworth in April, 1937, when she was 10 yrs old and lived with them for a time. She later went back to live with her mother in California, and then Oklahoma.



She grew up primarily in Enid, Oklahoma and Holtville, California. Jobs were scarce during the "Dust Bowl" and her family moved multiple times to find jobs.



During World War II, she began writing pen pal letters to Jessie Ray Hicks. During a leave period, he proposed and they were married before he deployed to Saipan. At the time of his passing, they had been married for 68 years.



She loved crafts, especially ceramics and painting. Many of her crafts are treasured items in family homes today. She also loved song birds of all types. Her yard always had feeders, houses, and water for the birds, and she could frequently be found sitting and watching their movements.



But most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior. She was a devoted Christian, who supported the church in many capacities during the years, most notable with the choir and special music. She had been a member of Crescent Heights Baptist Church for many years.



She was a member of the First Baptist Church senior choir group, Majestic Sounds, for many years and participated in several concerts, to include the Baptist Senior Adult Choir Festivals.



She was a member of the Sunshine Extension Club, formerly known as "Home Demonstration Clubs," for 41 years. She loved learning new things and serving her community and county fair.



She is survived by her sister, Leota (Thomas) and Frank Patterson; her children and their spouses, Phyllis (Hicks) and Neil Curry, Johnny and Vicki Hicks, Denise Hicks, and Melinda (Hicks) and Keith Kinard; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.



A public viewing will be held at the Abilene Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 10:30 - 12:00 am. A private graveside service will be held with immediate family. A life celebration will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Crescent Heights Baptist Church, 1902 N. Mockingbird Lane, Abilene, Texas 79603.









