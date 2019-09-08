|
Junior Floyd Adkisson, age 92, of Abilene, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home.
Junior was born on July 28, 1927 to Louis J. Adkisson and Elizabeth Norene Straley, in Commanche, Texas. The family later moved to the Abilene and Buffalo Gap area where he attended public schools.
Junior met and married his sweetheart, Lura Mae Bowman on December 15, 1945. Their love lasted 72 years. Lura passed away on May 3, 2018. They were married in the home of Junior's parents (Louis and Lizze Adkisson) with Pastor Campbell officiating the ceremony. Junior has been a member of the Oak Street Church of Christ at 1389 Oak St., Abilene, TX. for many years.
Junior, in his early years was a race car driver on the circle dirt track on Bell Plains Rd. here in Abilene and the surrounding towns. He was always building some kind of race car including Midget Racers, entering them in car shows and racing them on the track at Tye, TX. He also rebuilt antique 1955-1959 Chevy pickups. His love, Lura, would design the interior and color of each of them. He did all of his own mechanic, paint and body work.
He loved to ride motorcycles and take his family camping with everyone riding, and of course, he was the chief mechanic! Junior and Lura Mae enjoyed touring Canada, California, Oregon, Tennessee, Colorado, Florida, and The Great Smoky Mountains in their motorhomes throughout the years. Junior had always had a love for music, singing, playing the guitar and harmonica with his lovely little wife singing along beside him. Junior loved life and lived every day to the fullest. His world revolved around his sweetheart, Lura, and his family. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren! He loved to share his life stories and the opportunity to teach them everything he knew.
Junior worked for Central Texas Iron Works for 32 years as a structural steel fabricator. He then went on to work for his son Ricky, at Adkisson Masonry, for about 12 years, building houses and laying brick. He also worked for Al Hicks as a welding fabricator and Wilder Tire as a front-end specialist and mechanic. He rebuilt his 1957 Chevy pickup into a welding truck and later bought a 1973 one-ton welding truck, working as a welding contractor in the oilfield. However, even after losing his leg and being confined to a power chair, he then began to rebuild old non-working riding lawnmowers, reselling them up until the day of his accident. He especially liked to tinker with the electronics of his power chairs to make them go faster!
Junior was preceded in death by his wife Lura Mae, infant daughter Pamela June, his parents Louis and Elizabeth, two sisters, three brothers, and daughter-in-law, Barbara.
Junior is survived by two sons Ricky Adkisson of Abilene, Perry and wife Kay of Ridgecrest, California; and one daughter, Sandy Miller and husband Rick of Tuscola; 7 Grandchildren: Kyle Miller, Skylor Adkisson, Tammy Adkisson, Angela Pope, Kimberly Davison, Nathaniel Adkisson, Caleb Adkisson; 4 Step-Grandchildren: Wendy Moseley, Candie Atkinson, Tami Lusk, Kim Hair; 30 great- grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Geneva Holt of Abilene and Wanda English of Clyde.
Serving as Pallbearers: Grandsons: Kyle Miller, Skylor Adkisson; Great-Grandsons: Ryker Adkisson, Jarrod Acosta, Levi Smith, Kade Miller. Honorary Pallbearers: Hunter Davison, Gabriel Pope, Andrew Rodriguez, Brayden McDonald and Hunter Crowder.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Robert Streigler and his nursing staff for all the special care that they gave to our Dad over the years!
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories, 5801 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas. A memorial service and celebration of Junior's life will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Chapel. Memorial donations may be sent to West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, Texas 79605. You may view and sign the guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 8, 2019