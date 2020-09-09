1/1
Justin Pace
JUSTIN PACE

HAWLEY - HAWLEY - JUSTIN PACE, 36, died Friday, September 4, 2020, in Jones County. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born March 29, 1984 in Abilene, Justin was a son of Jimmy and Rhonda (Abels) Pace. He graduated from Dorothy Perkins and worked for Lytle Land and Cattle for many years.

Justin was preceded in death by a nephew (Braxton Pace), grandmother (Laura Pace) and an uncle (Jerry Pace).

Survivors include his parents, Jimmy and Rhonda Pace; a daughter, Amey Pace; a son, Joseph Pace; one brother, James Pace (and wife, Mattie); three sisters, Laura Pace, Samantha Pace (and husband, Adam McCoy) and Jimmie Pace; grandfather, J. D. Pace; an uncle, Jay Pace (and wife, Ardella);step son, Christian Weaver; nieces and nephews, David Ashwander, Sadie Ashwander, Leah Ashwander, Rhonda McCoy, Hazel Pace, Kayleb Pace, McKenzie Laird, Lauren Zilkey and Kaylynn Zilkey.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Please know I am praying for your families.

Debbie Hanna
Acquaintance
