Karen Davis
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
1954 - 2019
Abilene - Karen Kay Davis, 64, of Nugent, left this world May 12th, 2019. Karen was born in Colorado Springs on October 10, 1954. She moved to Texas in 1972, and began a family with the birth of her first son in 1974, followed by the birth of her second son in 1985. Her family became complete in 1993 when she met and married her soulmate David Davis and gained three daughters. Karen was an office manager who spent the last 7 years at McElroy Metal in Merkel. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Native American culture based on her heritage. Her most memorable moments were spent camping, fishing, and hunting with her husband David and family.

Karen is preceded in death by her father Horace "Tex" Hyatt and mother Alta "Sally" Bishop. She is survived by her husband David Davis of Nugent; son T.J. Davis and his two children Cassey and Nickolas; son Cory Carpenter; daughter Amy, husband Scotty Allen and their two children Caden and Tristin; daughter Misty, her husband Josh Ewell, and their two children Jaxson and Aubrey; and daughter Ashley Davis and fiancé Zane McBride.

Services will be held at Eliott-Hamil Chapel at 542 Hickory, Abilene, on Friday, May 17th at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Fort Phantom Hill Cemetery. Karen requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be donations to and Research.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 15, 2019
