Karen Godbout
Tuscola, TX
Karen Azalea Godbout, 79, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, February 04, 2019, at her home in Tuscola, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm, Thursday February 7, 2019, in the sanctuary of Tuscola United Methodist Church, Tuscola. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7:00pm at the funeral home, Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her father Bill Bailey Pittman and mother Gladys Azalea Pittman.
Born in Haskell, Texas on October 11, 1939 she graduated from Haskell High School in 1957. She met Richard Godbout in Hawaii that year and they married February 4, 1958.
Karen traveled with Richard, who was a member of the United States Army from Hawaii to Washington State and all points in between. After Richard retired from the Army in 1966, they made their home Abilene, Texas, where they operated Abilene Cabinet Mill.
Karen and Richard joined the Lions Club in 1990 and Karen devoted her time and energy to the club for the next 29 years. Working her way to District Governor, Karen represented her clubs in Detroit at the Leader Dog School, Arkansas School for the Blind, Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville and various other events in Texas.
Avid RVers, Karen and Richard traveled to D.C and every State in the Union except Alaska. They became Associated Members of the Darien, Georgia Lions Club and Charger Members of the Big County Lions. They became very active with the Greenville Lions while in Pine Mountain, Georgia.
Karen enjoyed her family, working with the Lions, and traveling to see new places and making new friends.
She leaves behind her husband, Richard Lee Godbout, daughter Kathie Galle and husband Gary Galle of Clyde, grandson Travis of Eula, and granddaughters Erika and Jessica of Abilene.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Texas Lions Camp, Kerrville, Texas. www.lionscamp.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 6, 2019