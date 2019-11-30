|
|
Karen Kelly Holden
Abilene - Karen Kelly Holden, 50, of Abilene died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in an Abilene hospice facility. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Bible Baptist Church in Clyde with Bro. Larry Hooper officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ross Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Karen was born December 1, 1968 in Abilene to David and Betty (Maxwell) Richardson. She graduated from Cooper High School. She was the assistant manager at the Whitten Inn, where she had worked for over 30 years. Karen was a Baptist.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Richardson of Abilene; three children, Shelby Alexander Holden, Mitchell Anthony Holden and Meagan Elizabeth Holden, all of Abilene; special niece, Emily Ann Wise of Abilene; brother, Robert Richardson and Bonnie Potter of Clyde; four sisters, Christianna Ellis and husband Paul of Clyde, Darenda Richardson and husband Bill Reinert of Florida, Brenda Jean Davis of North Carolina and Bradina Benson and husband Michael of Bowie; special friends and sisters by choice, Darby Hutcherson, Dawn Rabas and P.J. Rabas; aunts, Leslie Gardner and Bobby Lang, of Abilene and numerous other relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her father David Richardson, her husband Tony Holden, grandparents, Bob and Juanita Maxwell and Florence Richardson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the , https://donate3.cancer.org
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019