Karen Pemberton
Lake Brownwood: - Karen Denise Pemberton, 70, of Lake Brownwood, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Abilene. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Fry~Smith Funeral Home in Tuscola. Services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Lawn Baptist Church in Lawn. Service directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
Karen was born on April 24, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. She was the daughter of Jiggs and Earlene (Phillips) Hampton. Karen attended Early High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated Salutatorian in 1968. She attended Howard Payne University, and at the same time, obtained her Beautician License. On August 23, 1968, she married the love of her life, Larry Wayne Pemberton.
Karen and Larry made homes in Brownwood, Llano, Mineral Wells and Rankin, Texas, before settling in the Jim Ned Valley in 1980. In 1971 they welcomed their daughter, Treva Kalene, and in 1975 brought the birth of their son, Jake Shane. Karen had many talents, but none she loved more than being a mother, grandmother "MawMaw", and "Mrs. P" at Jim Ned CISD. Karen touched the lives of countless children during her years at Jim Ned.
Karen worked for Jim Ned CISD for 26 years until her retirement in 2010. Retirement led Karen and Larry back home to Lake Brownwood where she had enjoyed many years as a young child at her grandparent's lake home. She enjoyed her last years at home on the lake entertaining family and spending as much time as possible with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glen and Thelma Harms, her parents Jiggs and Earlene Hampton and her granddaughter Kyli Pemberton
Karen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Pemberton of Brownwood; her daughter Treva Gambrell of Lawn, Texas; her son Jake Pemberton of Ovalo; grandchildren Wyatt Gambrell, Laramie Gambrell, Brenham Pemberton and Teague Pemberton and one brother Carlton Hampton and wife Shelly of Early.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc.
26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263, or online at www.rmhc.org
.