|
|
Karen Sue (Clack) Hall
Abilene - Karen Sue Hall (Clack), 70, with profound sadness, the passing away peacefully January 22, 2020 at Abilene Hospital due to stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer after a 13-month fight.
Visitation for family and friends will be 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX.
Karen was born November 17, 1949, in Abilene to Morris and Louise Clack. A 1967 graduate from Cooper High School, she married Bill Hall of Fort Worth on Dec. 19, 1970. Karen was a dedicated mother, homemaker, and grandmother. She treasured her 11 grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She loved her family and instilled in her sons' strong values that have served them well. She worked as a florist throughout her career. She retired in 2012 to lovingly take care of Bill who had renal failure and passed away on Dec 7, 2013. In 2016, she moved from Fort Worth to Abilene to enjoy retirement. She was able to spend the last of her years running around Abilene with her older sister Judy enjoying all that Abilene had to offer her from line dancing, college plays, water volleyball and summer games with the grandchildren. She enjoyed living and just wanted to live life as she felt fit.
She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her children, Brandon (Melisa) of Houston, Aaron (Brandie) of Weatherford, and Ty (Roberta) of Houston; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashleigh, Caleb, Allyson, Caden, Trinity, Mackenzie, Tyler, Austin, Logan and Averie; and sisters Judy Clack (Jerry) Stitts of Abilene and Lynda Clack (Mark) Hamilton of Dallas.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Jan. 25, 2020