Katherine Reynolds Deere
1930 - 2020
Katherine Reynolds Deere

Katherine Reynolds Deere passed away on August 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Katherine was born to Bill and Bessie Reynolds in Gorman, Texas on August 8, 1930. Katherine went to Cisco Public Schools throughout her school years and was the youngest graduate of the 1947 graduating class. She grew up in the First Baptist Church in Cisco where she was baptized and accepted Jesus as her personal savior.

She later graduated from Lamar University School of Nursing. She married John Deere on October 6, 1972, in Dallas, Texas. She moved with him to Michigan and Washington D.C. where Katherine worked for the National Geographic Society. She and John moved back to Dallas in 1984, where they lived until John's retirement.

Katherine and John spent many of their retirement years in Sun City in Georgetown, TX. While living in Georgetown, Katherine and John were active members of Crestview Baptist Church. In 2019, Katherine and John moved to Houston to be close to their grandson and wife, Jon Wesley and Lindsey Litt.

Katherine was an accomplished, self-taught artist and professional seamstress. Katherine loved God, John, Jon Wesley and her friends, in that order, with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Bessie Reynolds; sister, Margie Grantz; and grandson, Jason Dean Litt.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John Deere and grandson, Jon Wesley and wife Lindsey Litt.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, Georgetown, Texas.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Dr. Georgetown, TX 78633. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco, Texas.

You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
AUG
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
512-869-7775
