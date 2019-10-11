|
Kathleen Doris Wolaver
Kathleen Doris Wolaver, 89, of Abilene, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Fort Worth, TX. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest. The Reverend David Romanik will officiate.
Kathleen was born in Hatfield, England to the late David and Caroline (Stagg) Davies. She grew up in Wrexham, Wales where she met and later married the love of her life, Joseph Alban Wolaver, Jr. After marriage she followed her husband's military career and eventually settled in Abilene. Once in Abilene she became a member of The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest with her family. The church became an integral part of her life through her involvement with the St. Margaret's Guild and volunteer work with the church's thrift store that eventually turned into a job that she enjoyed. She was also a member of the British Wives of Abilene, and also line danced with friends at local venues. Whether it was creating memories with her family or spending time with friends, Kathleen thoroughly enjoyed the company of others. She devoted much of her energy to the care of her son David, who passed in 2016, his well-being was the focus of much of her life. She loved many of the traditions of her home country and enjoyed sharing them with her family.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Joseph Wolaver, Jr.; brother David Davies, cherished son David Frank Wolaver; and her grandson, Joshua Wolaver.
She is survived by daughter, Blanche Wolaver Bounds and her husband, David of Fort Worth; son Michael Wolaver and his wife Terri of Abilene; grandchildren, Paul Joseph Bounds and Caroline Wolaver, dear sister Blanche Jerige of Abilene; nieces and nephews, Aubrey, Diane, and son George Irwin, Kathleen & son Patrick Keifer, Ashley & Josh Ihle; Andrew & Barbara Jerige, Lauren Jerige, Kimberly and son Nicholas Jerige; and numerous family members in the United Kingdom and Pennsylvania.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Custom Hospice in Grapevine, and Audra Blackmon of Fort Worth.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial be made to The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019