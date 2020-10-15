Kathleen Whiteside
Abilene - Anita Kathleen Whiteside, 88, of Abilene was swept up in the arms of Jesus on October 14, 2020 and taken to her new home.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Potosi Baptist Church at 11:00 AM. A private family burial will follow at Potosi Cemetery her earthly remains will be laid to rest next to her husband. Services are under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Kathleen was born August 26, 1932 in Golconda, Illinois. She married Wallace Whiteside in 1952 in Pope County, Illinois. After marriage they eventually settled in Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and life revolved around her family. She will also be missed by her church family at Potosi Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Whiteside; her parents Loren and Rowena (Williams) Barger; 1 brother; 4 sisters including her identical twin.
She is survived by her children, Dale Whiteside and wife Angel, Sandy Fullerton and husband Craig, and Janet Brown and husband Larry all of Abilene; grandchildren, Trina Richburg of Abilene, Lyndee Clark and husband Lewis of Greenwood, AR, Kelly Melton and husband Cale of Kingwood, TX, Caleb Fullerton and wife Tiffany of Abilene, Jake Fullerton and wife Stephanie of Abilene, Ami Amburgey and husband Eddie of Troy Illinois, Remington Whiteside and wife Sara of San Angelo, Bo Brown and wife Amy of Albany, TX, Troy Brasel and wife Paula of Charlotte, NC, and Steve Brasel and wife Sherie of Abilene; 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in her name to the Salvation Army or Love and Care Ministries Abilene, Texas.
