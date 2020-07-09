Kathryn Foil
Abilene - Kathryn Louise Foil, age 76 of Abilene went home to her Lord on Tuesday, July 07, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10 am, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. There will be no visitation.
Kathryn was born on June 22, 1944 in Monroe, Louisiana to Ronald and Billie Powell Carothers. She attended school in Anson thru the 7th grade and graduated from Rule High School in 1962. On June 10th, 1962 she married the love of her life, Bobby Foil and together they raised 2 children, Angela and Scott. Kathryn worked as a Hairdresser for 26 years at several salons in the area and in 1989 began a second career with Dillard's and retired in 2006. She enjoyed painting still lifes and landscapes and was a member of Belmont Baptist Church. Kathryn was a huge Elvis fan and had a collection of most of his recordings.
Kathryn leaves behind her beloved husband of 58 years, Bobby Foil; children,
Angela Otoupal and husband, Doug of Fort Davis, Texas and Scott Foil and wife, Aleta of Amarillo, Texas; sister, Marilyn Luce; grandchildren, Keisha Otoupal, Katie Foil and great grandchildren, Tyler Glidewell and Lane Glidewell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Billie Carothers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Plus Inc., 717 N 10th Street, Abilene, TX. 79601. Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com
