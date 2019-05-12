Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Lemay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Lemay


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn Lemay Obituary
Kathryn Lemay

Abilene - Kathryn Lemay passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born August 15, 1954 in Abilene, Texas. She owned The Used Bookstore in Abilene at 1017 Butternut Street. She loved books, her life was books and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Corrinne Wood; and a sister, Juaniva Gianetta. Kathryn was survived by her husband, Kenneth of Abilene; son, Shaun of Abilene; brother, Dale Wood and wife Carol Lynn of Lubbock; sisters, Carole Wood of Austin and Sharon Bartz and husband Bill of McKinney; brother, Randy Wood of Abilene; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 12, 2019
