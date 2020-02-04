|
|
Katie Ann Hohertz Bates
Richardson - Our beloved Nana (Katie Ann Hohertz Bates), 85, Richardson, TX, formerly of San Angelo, TX, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a prolonged and painful battle with osteoarthritis. She was surrounded by her devoted husband of 64 years, Ron Bates, and family.
Throughout her high school years Ann was active in music organizations in school and church. She was a member of the Texas All-State Choir in 1952 (the year she graduated from high school).
In 1952, Ann entered Hardin Simmons University majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in English and music. She was a four year member of the A Cappella Choir and Soprano Soloist and sang a lead in the school opera as a sophomore. While Ann was at Hardin Simmons she met Ron Bates-a fellow choir member. In 1955, Ann and Ron were married. In 1956, Ann graduated and began her teaching career in the Odessa public schools. After nine years in Odessa, Ron and Ann relocated to San Angelo.
In San Angelo, Ann taught at Santa Rita, Travis and Bonham Elementary schools. She took off for several years after her children were born - Missy in 1969 and Kathryn in 1972. Ann was still teaching, but this time it was private piano and voice lessons.
In 1986, Ann was asked to organize and direct the music program at the new Bonham Elementary were she remained until her retirement in 1994.
Ann has served as a past member of TXTA, TSTA, NEA, TMEA, and TCDA. She was a member of the Beta Nu Conclave of Kappa Kappa Iota. In 1963, Ann became a member of Delta Kappa Gamma - Alpha Beta Chapter. In 1968, she became a Charter Member of Theta Omicron Chapter. She has been member of Theta Omicron Chapter for 52 years. She has served on numerous committees, served as recording secretary and is a past president of Theta Omicron. Ann received the Achievement Award in 1997.
Katie Ann and Ron moved to Richardson, TX in 2015 to live closer to daughter, Kathryn Grigsby and family. She and Ron enjoyed living at The Eldorado retirement community, and then Twin Rivers Assisted Living, where Ron continues to reside.
Katie Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Ron Bates, and daughter and son in law Melissa and David Goodall and daughter and son in law, Kathryn and Byron Grigsby, 5 grandchildren that she adored, Rachel Salas and her husband Daniel, Heather Grigsby, Sarah Grigsby, David Lee Goodall III, Randy Goodall.
Besides enjoying her family, Katie Ann enjoyed quilt making, needlework, and was known for her beautiful voice. In 2005, Ann won Best in Show at the Quilting. She loved looking at family pictures and filled her retirement years with family and fun.
Please join us in celebrating a life well lived at a graveside service at 2 pm, Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens following a viewing at Johnson's Funeral home which will be held from 10 am - 1 pm.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020