|
|
Kay Willingham
Hamlin - KAY WILLINGHAM, 84, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her home in Abilene. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Hamlin, Texas. Services will follow in the sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Hamlin Memorial Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
"Birth is a miracle and death is a mystery." Kay McDonald was born April 6, 1935 the first daughter of R. D and Kathleen (Alexander) McDonald. Kay treasured her siblings, Mike, Pat and Judy.
Kay graduated from Lubbock High in 1953 where her classmates bestowed upon her many honors. Those were her glory years. She attended Texas Tech University and was a charter member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Kay married Jack Willingham February 26, 1960 in Hamlin. Jack and Kay lived many years in Hamlin where they worked alongside each other in Jack's law firm. They were active members in the community and treasured the time they spent raising their children in a town they loved. Jack and Kay were dedicated members of the First United Methodist Church in Hamlin. After Jack's retirement, they moved to Abilene where they finished out their wonderful years together.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband (Jack), daughters (Stephanie Willingham and Melanie Stevens), her parents (R.D. McDonald, Kathleen and C.O. McCollough), brother (George Pat McDonald), and a brother-in-law (Kenneth Holloway).
Kay is survived by two daughters, Julie Williamson (and husband, Kim) of Abilene, Laurie Cook (and husband, Steve) of Marietta, GA, and chosen son, Shannon Hinkle of Abilene. Kay was blessed to be a part of the lives of her grandchildren-Cheyenna Cooper (and husband, Bucky), Levi Williamson (and wife, Ashley), Kathleen Patton (and husband, Bo), Megan Williamson, Jordan Cook (and wife, Laci), Mason Cook (and wife, Audrey); her precious great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Peyton, Slade, Cade, Emory and Ivy; a brother, Mike McDonald (and wife, Martha) of Lubbock; a sister Judy Williams (and husband, Arnold) of Levelland; sister-in-laws, Barbara McDonald of Castroville and Mary Holloway of Hamlin.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Headstream and wife Teresa, FNP for the sweetest care. Our many thanks also go out to Jessica Reyes and Rita Wince for their dedicated caregiving.
Timing is the Lord's and what a beautiful surprise, Kay was reunited with Jack in the heavens on their 60th wedding anniversary date.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020