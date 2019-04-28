|
Keith J. Thomason
Winters - Keith J. Thomason passed away on April 17, 2019, at the age of 92. He was a native of Davis, OK and a longtime residence of Winters, TX.
Keith served as a Navy hospital corpsman during WWII and the Korean War. After the war, he worked at Celanese Corp. in Bishop, TX, while obtaining his Masters Degree in Psychology and Education. Later, he taught in Texas schools for 10 years until he began working for the Federal Government in Alaska for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Following the closing of the Indian boarding school, where he taught drivers ed on 26 miles of road, he took a job with the Air Force as a counselor in Germany. He eventually transferred to Ft. Bragg, NC and later to Goodfellow Air Force Base in St. Angelo, TX, where he retired. Keith was an avid reader, historian and loved spending time with his family. He was a former member of the Edwards Plateau Historical Association, Runnels County Historical Commission, a lifetime member of American Legion and VFW, and member of the Methodist Church. Most of his life, he researched his genealogy tracing his ancestry back to his eighth great-grandfather, George Thomasson, born between 1550 and 1570 in Sudlow, Cheshire County, England.
Keith is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Betty; daughter, Donna Bonfanti and husband, Sam; sons, John Thomason and wife, Melissia, and Gary Thomason and wife, Pamela; grandchildren, Shawn Bonfanti and wife, Hanh, Greg Bonfanti, Melanie Bonfanti, Jet Thomason and wife, Chelsea, C.J. Thomason and wife, Irina, Rachel Thomason, Eric Thomason and wife, Lindsay, Amber McCoy and husband, Brad; great-grandchildren, Ian, Hallie, and Mersing Bonfanti, and Nolan, Bette, and Sarge Thomason.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Mable Thomason; and brother, Joe Thomason.
A memorial service will be held at Winters First United Methodist Church, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at 2:00PM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road, Abilene, TX.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 28, 2019