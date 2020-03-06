|
Keith Wilcher
Lueders - Keith Robert Wilcher, 58, of Lueders passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Lueders, Texas. Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Clearfork Cemetery in Lueders under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home.
Keith was born February 13, 1962 in Stamford to the late Delbert "Cotton" and Patsy Floy Crowson Wilcher. He was a lifetime resident of Lueders. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed activities such as fishing, hunting and cooking on the grill. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and having family get-togethers.
Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents John Ed and Ettie Mae Crowson; Robert "Bob" and Lillie Mae Taylor; His parents and mothers-in-law Nancy Boyd and Alma Harris.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Devita Wilcher; 2 sons Shannon Wilcher and Kristina , and Kyle Wilcher and Bobbi all of Lueders; 1 daughter Wendie Wilcher and Tim Robinson of Abilene; 2 brothers Delbert Wilcher and Mary of Lueders, Randy Wilcher and Trudy of Rochester; 1 sister Delila Merrick and Matt of Hawley; Grandchildren Seth Wilcher and Selena, Parker Foil, Gage Wilcher, Ellen Wilcher, Kacie Wilcher, Amber Merrick, Skylar Merrick, Miracle Merrick and one on the way; 2 Great Grandchildren Zayden, Dezirae and one on the way; Father-in-law David Boyd of Breckenridge; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Wilcher's Orphans.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020