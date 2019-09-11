|
Kelly Janine Carroll Sypert
Lawn - Kelly Janine Carroll Sypert, 49, of Lawn, TX, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at Wisteria Place. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 1:30 PM, at First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange Street. Inumment will follow in the Church Columbarium and be followed by a visitation reception.
Kelly was born on October 28,1969 in Phoenix, AZ to Ray and Karen Carroll. She grew up in El Paso, TX where she graduated from Burges High School in 1988. She graduated from McMurry University in 1994, where she was a member of Pi Delta Phi women's social club and the McMurry Indian Band. It was at McMurry that she met her future husband, Damon Sypert
Damon and Kelly were married on October 7, 2000 and honeymooned at Point Arena Lighthouse in California. Kelly was a lover of lighthouses and Damon managed to give her one every Christmas of their almost nineteen year marriage. Kelly earned her CNA license at Hendrick Medical Center where she worked on the Hospice Unit. She went on to work for Home Instead Senior Care as a Caregiver.
She attended First Central Presbyterian Church where she was active in Phoebe's Friends and the Wednesday Knit and Crochet Group. During her time knitting she made countless caps for the orphans of Romania served by NOROC. Caps were also sent to several hospitals to use in their NICU'S for premature infants and to the Navajo at FCPC's sister church in Leupp AZ, as well as to the homeless around Abilene. She spent her life taking care of others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Carroll and a half-brother, Phillip Carroll.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Damon Sypert and daughter Tessa Sypert of Lawn; her mother, Karen Carroll, and sister, Kim Van Buren and husband Jerrod, and their three girls, Ashley, Emily, and Hailey, all of Wisconsin. Also her other half-brother Greg Carroll and his wife Misty. Her Aunts and Uncle include Dalton Powell and his wife Katherine, Cathy Rey, Jeanie Powell, and Jan Taylor and her husband Jim, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the wonderful West Texas Rehabilitation Center, Abilene, TX.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 11, 2019