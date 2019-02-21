|
Kelly Jeffrey
Hamlin, TX
Kelly Godfrey Jeffrey, 56, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the First Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5:30 to 6:30 Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Hamlin Memorial Cemetery, directed by Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home.
Born January 7, 1963, in Hamlin, Kelly was the daughter of John Ray and Barbara (Smith) Godfrey. She graduated from High School in Iraan. After graduation, Kelly graduated from Western Texas College and obtained her Associate Degree, she furthered her education at Angelo State University and earned Bachelors of Science Degree in education. She coached Cross Country for 9 years in Iraan before coming to Hamlin. This is her 23rd year in Hamlin. Kelly had always been the head coach for the Girls Cross Country Team where she won a State Championship. Her father and brother were both coaches, so it runs in the family.
Kelly married the love of her life, Joe Jeffrey on July 30, 1999, in Hamlin. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Hamlin where she taught Sunday school for many years. Kelly touched many lives and was a role model for many of her students and athletes.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Jeffrey; her parents, John and Barbara Godfrey; five daughters, Kollin Smith (Johnny), Erica Larry, Olivia Bradbury (Kelby), Addie Jeffrey and Klaire Jeffrey; five grandchildren, Hudson, Layne, Emmitt, Ava Grace, and Quade; one brother, Kirby Godfrey (Kristin); nephews, Jon David Moore (Carrie), Jack Godfrey, Joe Godfrey, Jesse Godfrey, and John Godfrey; niece, Emilee Moore; sister-in- law, Julia Moore (David); mother-in-law, Babs Jeffrey; uncle and aunt, Syl and Jean Godfrey; aunt, Betty Smith; special family friends, Jim and Tara Fillingim and Kristy Sullivan.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the communities of Hamlin, Aspermont and Roby for all their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamlin Food Bank, FBC Youth Mission Trip, or Kelly Jeffrey CCCSF (Coach Kelly Jeffrey Character, Courage and Commitment Scholarship Fund).
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 21, 2019