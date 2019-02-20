Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
White Church Cemetery
Kenna Monique Lundquist Obituary
Kenna Monique Lundquist

Abilene, TX

Kenna Monique Lundquist was born into the arms of Jesus in the early afternoon hours of February 18, 2019.

She is survived by her parents Nathan Lundquist and Klarissa (Harter) Lundquist; brother Kyran; sisters Charlie-Ann and Kimber; paternal grandparents Terry and Susie Lundquist and Steve and Shelly Debeham; maternal grandparents Kevin Harter and Reese and Marissa Freeman. Kenna is also survived by her great-grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at White Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home, Merkel, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 20, 2019
