Kenneth Green
Abilene - Kenneth William Green was called home Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the age of 67. A memorial service with military honors will be held 10:00 AM Monday, June 10, 2019 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South.
Ken was born June 29, 1951 in Peoria, IL. He was in the Air Force for 20 years serving as a fuels specialist as well as a medical supply technician. He traveled the world in his career serving in Texas, Korea, England, Arizona and Japan. He then went on to travel with his wife as she built her career back to Arizona, Japan, Germany and their final home in Texas. Ken loved people and would do anything to help those in need. He was a member of Grace Ministries church, John Sayles Lodge, and Queen Esther chapter #833. He was a lifetime member of the local Disabled American Veterans Chapter #36. He loved his church as well his Masonic family. He was a big supporter of the International Order of the Rainbow for girls of which his daughter and granddaughter belonged to. Ken loved nature and was an avid fisherman. He loved spending time out of doors with his family fishing, hunting, target shooting and camping
Ken was preceded in death by his Father, William Green; his Brother Michael Green; his Sister Jill Parlier and his Son David Reyes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dolores "Dee" Green; daughters Jennifer Clark (Donovan) and Jennifer Anderson; Son Richard White (Bobbie); daughter-in-law Evangeline Reyes and his mother Carolyn Cochran. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews as well as friends from all over the world!
He loved his family and friends and was always there to take care of them….Ken will be missed by all who knew and loved him!!
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019