Giles-McCoy Funeral Home
1032 S. Broadway
Aspermont, TX 79502
(940) 989-3535
Abilene - Kenneth Ray Jones of Abilene passed away on March 11. Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, March 14 at 2 pm at the Old Glory cemetery officiated by Rev. Mickey Waggoner under the care and direction of GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont.

Kenneth was born in Haskell and raised in Old Glory, graduating from the Old Glory School System, University of North Texas, and Southwestern University (Oklahoma) for Pharmacy School. He was the proud father of Destiny Watson and Mark Jones. He took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren. Kenneth loved golf as both a participant and a spectator. Survivors include his sister Kara (Craig) Grant of Abilene, daughter Destiny (Trey) of Abilene, son Mark (Alison) of Evansville, Indiana, and four grandchildren, Kagen and Gracelynn Watson and Jack and Wyatt Jones. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Euna Dell Jones and his brother, Jacky Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hendricks Hospice Facility.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
