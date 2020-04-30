Services
Kenneth L. Baughman Obituary
Ken was born in Omaha, Nebraska on December 6, 1932. His parents were Rose Thacker-Young and Martin Baughman. He had a successful career in the hospital industry as CEO and administrator of Lutheran, Creighton, and Methodist hospitals. He later formed his own corporation in the lodging industry. Over the course of his lifetime, Ken resided in Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, Missouri, and Texas. His passion was traveling, and he traveled all over the world. Ken was an animal lover and always owned German Shephard's. During his last years of life, his pride and joy was his miniature schnauzer, Alexander. Ken is survived by his sister, Jo Ann Benson of Council Bluffs, Iowa and a host of nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his business partner and friend, Lon Patrick Poole, and Alexander. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Taylor Jones Humane Society. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
