Rev. Kenneth L. Carpenter Sr.
Abilene - Rev. Kenneth LLoyd Carpenter Sr. departed this life Thursday, March 5th, 2020 after a long and tough battle with Cancer. A Celebration of life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11am, at the Trinity Baptist Church located at 871 Woodlawn Drive Abilene, TX. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-8pm at North's Funeral Home 242 Orange St. Abilene, TX. Flowers and Condolences may be sent to North's Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020