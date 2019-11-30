|
|
Kenneth R. Wells
Abilene - Kenneth Richard Wells of Abilene and formerly of San Diego, CA, passed away November 26, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Chaplain Burtis Williams of Hospice of The Big Country officiating. Burial will follow at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2 pm. Services are under the direction of the The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Wells was born in Austin, Texas to William David Wells and Delores Maxine Wells on December 6, 1946. He married the love of his, life Paula Jean (Smith) Wells on July 7, 1979 in Crows Landing, CA.
Kenneth worked as a Senior Chief Boatsman Mate in The United States Navy.
He was a retired, 100% disabled, Naval Veteran of 24 years and received numerous awards including: Viet-Nam Gallantry Cross, Viet-Nam Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Battle Efficiency "E," Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with Star, and five Good Conduct Awards dating from 10 Dec 67 through 04 Nov 78.
Kenneth was involved with Hospice of the Big Country and We Honor Veterans.
He volunteered as an outreach minister for several churches in California and Texas.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, 3 uncles and one sister.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Paula Wells, his daughters Leisa, Debbie, and Wanda. Granddaughters, Chelsea, Amber and Grace. And great grandchild Jesse. He had many dogs throughout his lifetime who he loved so very much especially his most recent pup, Charlie.
Pallbearers will be Kirby Krupa, John Beckett, David Gracia, Louie Raymond, Will Fox and Robert Goldston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Paula Wells. The family of Kenneth Wells wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Shirley Goldston and Wylie Baptist Bible Study group.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019