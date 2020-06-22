Kenneth Slack
Abilene - Kenneth Wayne Slack, was born April 17, 1950 in Lubbock, TX to Zelda Faye Bolton and P.j Slack. Kenneth received his primary education from Lueders and Abilene public schools graduating from Abilene High School in 1969. After High School he followed his passion in music and became a professional musician. Kenneth was an avid singer and guitarist, he was a member of the Silver Creek Band which was a local country band. Kenneth loved to listen and play music, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family specifically his 4 grandchildren that he raised as his own.

Kenneth Wayne Slack of Abilene passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He lived on his terms, there was never a dull moment with him. Traveling and playing music he lived life to the fullest up until the end his positive stubborn outlook and sense of humor remained with him.

Kenneth was preceded in death by father P.J. Slack. Left to cherish his memories are: mother Zelda Faye Bolton of Abilene, daughter Kristina Becker of Abilene, grandchildren: Ramiro Jermain of Abilene, Dannielle Jermain of Abilene, Tre' Battreall of Colorado, Deddie Smith of Levelland, Texas. Brother Danny Slack and wife Vickie of Abilene, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and many friends. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
