|
|
Kenneth Wayne DePew
- - Kenneth Wayne DePew, aka K.W. or Ken, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, remembering the faces of his family and loved ones that surrounded him in his last few weeks, days and final hours. Just as he lived his life, Ken fought his battle with Alzheimer's with dignity, courage and defiance. He had a life of accomplishment, served his country in the U.S. Air Force, married his beautiful Filipino bride while on leave in Manila, Philippines, and raised a loving family. He was a founder and active member of the Filipina and Friends Society of Abilene, along with his wife, Maria. He was an avid fan of the Vikings and avid Trump supporter. He believed in God and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Abilene for many years. He enjoyed meeting new friends this year while attending New Covenant Church in Lampasas.
Ken joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955, was stationed in Guam from 1956-1958; Ramstein AFB, Germany in 1959; Clark AFB, Philippines from 1959-1960; Norton AFB, California from 1961-1962; reassigned to Ramstein AFB, Germany 1963-1965; reassigned to Clark AFB, PI in 1966-1969; stationed at Cape Kennedy AFB, Florida from 1969-1970; stationed at Shepard AFB, Wichita Falls, Texas in 1970; and stationed at Dyess AFB, Abilene, Texas in 1970, retiring in 1975. He was awarded numerous achievement awards and medals, the highest being the U.S. Air Force Accommodation Medal with two oak leaves.
Ken was born the youngest son of three to Harriet and Kenneth DePew in Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 21, 1938. Ken was raised by Roy Olson of Albuquerque, New Mexico after his mother became widowed. He had a love of horses and winter sports in his youth before joining the U.S. Air Force. Throughout his life he had a love for golfing, fishing, hunting, bowling, and traveling, which he enjoyed with the family as well as his grandchildren. He retired in 1975 from the U.S. Air Force, served as a dispatcher for the Abilene Fire Department while also selling Prudential Life Insurance, Kirby Vacuums, and Amway Products before starting his own company during the oil boom, D&B Drilling. He later worked at NEMCO based in Tye, Texas. He and Maria decided to travel and explore more of the United States trucking for North American, Celadon, and Dairy Trucking for five years before settling briefly in Abilene and then Mingus, Texas where they lived for several years. Health issues brought them back to Abilene to be near their children, and then a brief stay in Lampasas next door to their son for constant care.
Ken was loved, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed playing mahjong and Yahtzee, but especially loved dancing. His favorite song was "Amazing Grace." His favorite scripture was John 3:16. He was friendly, courteous, loved to tell stories, and always had wisdom to share. He placed his wife on a pedestal and was very grateful to have her as his wife. He adored his children who were always there for him. He also was very fond of his last surviving first cousin, Barbara Edwards, of Uvalde, Texas.
Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maria, his step daughter, Eileen McCoy of Virginia, and step granddaughter, Sharon McCoy; daughter Shirley Roland and husband, Steve, of Burleson, grandchildren, Christopher Tillner and wife, Megan, Corey Tillner, Amber Bullock, Autumn Bullock, step granddaughter, Lindsey Roland and step great granddaughters, Rae'anna Forney and Sayde Roland; daughter Grace Russell and her husband, William, of Austin, grandson Caleb Studebaker and wife, Sara, great grandchildren Caleb, Evan and Isabel, granddaughter Katerina Cannon and husband, Chandler, granddaughter Natalia Russell, grandson Jewel Russell and fiancé, Audrey Monson, and great grandson Jacob Russell; son Roy DePew and wife, Jennifer, of Lampasas, grandsons Dylan Depew, Jake DePew, Levi DePew and wife, Deszera; daughter Velvet Chesser and partner, Susan Ogle, of Abilene, grandson Jarrod Chesser and wife, Amanda, great grandsons, John Chesser and Colton Chesser, step great grandson, Madyx Williams, and granddaughter, Bree Chesser; son Kenneth DePew and wife, Sandra, of Abilene, grandson Riley DePew, step grandchildren Matt Roberts, Heather Stover and husband Travis, step great grandsons, Halston and Hayes, as well as many loved ones in the Philippines, Canada and California.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Kenneth, stepfather, Roy Olson, as well as his brothers, Kirk and Miles.
Memorial services and graveside ceremony with full military honors under the auspices of the United States Air Force will be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, located at 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, Texas. The Celebration of Ken's life will conclude at New Covenant Church following the burial, located at 1604 Plum Street, Lampasas, Texas.
The family wishes to thank the many loved ones, friends and families who have reached out during the past year in hearing of Ken's decline. Thank you to Hospice Care of Advent Rollins Brook Hospital of Lampasas, Texas for the comfort and care not only to Ken, but also the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ken to the Alzheimer's Texas, Central Texas Chapter, 7719 Wood Hollow Drive Suite #157, Austin, TX 78731, or go directly to their link: http://www.txalz.org/donate
As Ken was known to say, "God bless."
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019