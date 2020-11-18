Kerry Green (KE)McCaulley - Kerry E. Green (KE) of McCaulley, TX. passed away November 6, 2020. Kerry was born January 25, 1945 to the late TE and Lois Green. He was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, was a school teacher at McCaulley and also was a postmaster for 20+ years at McCaulley also of Methodist Religion.Kerry Green is proceeded in death by his parents TE and Lois Green, loving wife Marie Green, son; Lonnie Green, and grandson; Wayne Barnwell.Survived by his daughter; Monti Green (Dustin), son Rick Hines (Rita), daughter; Teresa Hines, grandchildren; Damien, Kelsey, Colton, and 5 great grand children, Arrangements to be announced at a later date due to Covid.