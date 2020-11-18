1/1
Kerry (Ke) Green
Kerry Green (KE)

McCaulley - Kerry E. Green (KE) of McCaulley, TX. passed away November 6, 2020. Kerry was born January 25, 1945 to the late TE and Lois Green. He was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, was a school teacher at McCaulley and also was a postmaster for 20+ years at McCaulley also of Methodist Religion.

Kerry Green is proceeded in death by his parents TE and Lois Green, loving wife Marie Green, son; Lonnie Green, and grandson; Wayne Barnwell.

Survived by his daughter; Monti Green (Dustin), son Rick Hines (Rita), daughter; Teresa Hines, grandchildren; Damien, Kelsey, Colton, and 5 great grand children, Arrangements to be announced at a later date due to Covid.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
