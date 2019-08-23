|
Kevin Wade
Stamford - James "Kevin" Wade 57 of Stamford passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Abilene. Funeral service with Military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery located at 7457 West Lake Road, Abilene, Texas 79601. Kevin was born October 7, 1961 in Anson, Texas. He is the son of Wanda Anderson and James Wade. He is a lifetime resident of Stamford and a member of the Church of Christ. He attended Stamford High School where he participated in sports, mainly football, wearing the Bulldog Blue and White proudly. He was very active in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program. Kevin held many local offices in the FFA. He was also elected as District President as well as Area Vice-President. He represented Stamford High School with dignity and was respected by many of his peers throughout the State. He enjoyed being around his family and friends and always had a smile and a kind word to share. He never met a stranger. He was an achiever, whatever endeavor or activity he applied himself to he did to the best of his ability. Whether it was softball, golf, shuffle board or dominoes, he played to win. Kevin proudly served our Country in the United States Navy. His time spent on the USS Forrestal , produced life-long friendships. He proudly enjoyed sharing his experiences with others. After active duty he served in the Navy Reserves. He continued to serve being very active and holding many leadership roles in the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He found great pride in serving Post 9179. Patriotism was at the forefront of Kevin's life. He was proud to be an American! Kevin is survived by a son Turner Wade of Haskell; His mother Wanda Anderson of Matador, Texas; His Father James Wade of Aspermont; Sister Karen Wade and Todd Washington of Flomot, Texas; Uncle Bobby Wade of Anson; Nephews, Jory Polk, Hunter Walker, Chris Polk and Cathy all of Stamford; Niece Kerri Sprecher and husband Shawn of Abilene; Cousin Tammy McLaren and husband Steve of Anson; 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 23, 2019