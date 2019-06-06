Services
Kim Everett

Abilene - Kim Everett, 57, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Visitation will be at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene, on Thursday, June 6, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 7, at Wylie Christian Church, 6250 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, officiated by Pastor Shawn Grisham. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM in Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road.

She was born Kim McConnell on June 6, 1961 to John and Peggy McConnell in Abilene, TX. She grew up in Colorado and graduated from Henderson HS in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1979. She moved to Abilene with her family in 1980 and worked at the Bridge helping other disabled adults. She completed the work and got her cosmetology license from Abilene Cosmetology and worked at several nail salons in Abilene and was featured in Nail Tech magazine for her abilities, not her disability, in creating beautiful nails. She never complained about the hand that she was dealt in life and loved life through it all while cherishing her family with all her heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Lexi Everett of Abilene; her father, John McConnell of Abilene; a sister, Nikki Grisham and husband Shawn of Abilene; and a brother, Chad McConnell and wife Missy of Abilene. She also has many, many nieces and nephews who loved her so.

Her mother Peggy McConnell and her grandparents Inez and Rex McFall preceded her in death.

Pallbearers will be Justin Grisham, Cameron Bennett, Case Jackson, Trey Gilmore, Daryl Morgan and Guy Everett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center where Kim spent many hours during her lifetime, 4601 Hartford St., Abilene, TX 79605, or online at westtexasrehab.org.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 6, 2019
