Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Cowboy Up with God's Word Church
722 Sunset
Clyde, TX
Burial
Following Services
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
1964 - 2020
Clyde - Kim Mitchell Winter, of Clyde, Texas; departed to be with Jesus on Monday, May 25th in Abilene Texas.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on May 28th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home (6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas).

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 29th at Cowboy Up with God's Word Church (722 Sunset, Clyde, Texas) with Ronnie Christian officiating. The service will be followed by a private burial at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Kim was born in Abilene, Texas to Chris and Kathy Mitchell on July 31, 1964. She graduated from Abilene High School and from Cosmetology School in Arlington, Texas. She married Robert Winter on September 1, 2007; they were inseparable ever since. She was heavily involved with her family, church family and community. She was an amazing daughter, mother, wife, sister and friend. She prided herself in being the best Gram to two wonderful granddaughters.

Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Mitchell Pruitt.

Kim is survived by her husband, Robert Winter. Her son: Mat Townsend. Daughters: Katelyn and Kourtney Townsend. Siblings: Keri & Rick Thornburg and Steven and Kay McWilliams. Parents: Chris and Jeanette Mitchell. Grandchildren: Emily Townsend and Lila Link. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Mat Townsend, Steven McWilliams, Ryan Lomax, Tracy Adams, Phillip Whitlock and Roy Hackney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cowboy Up with God's Word Church in Clyde, Texas for a children's playscape to be constructed in Kim's memory.

The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to our church family and other friends for the kindness they have shown during this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020
