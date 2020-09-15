1/1
Kris Brown
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kris Brown

Abilene - Kristofer Brown, 42, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on September 11, 2020. Kris loved his family and friends dearly. He had a huge giving heart and he was fiercely loyal to all those that knew him. He was always there for others, and he would never hesitate to give the shirt off his back. Kris served his country with honor and respect until the day he died. Kris was a loving and dedicated husband, father, son, friend, and Airman. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Beltway Park Church, 4009 Beltway South Abilene, Texas with Jeremy Kirles of Beltway Park Church, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home and the United States Air Force.

Kris was born in Searcy, Arkansas on July 31st, 1978. He married the love of his life Brittany Brown (Westmoreland) on May 24, 2014 in Abilene, Texas. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 2001. He served as a Technical Sergeant and was a B1 Expeditor. He served on the committee of the Cattle Baron's Ball in a quest to help find a cure for cancer.

Kris is survived by his wife Brittany, his two beautiful daughters Jordan and Kenna, and his parents Carla and Hugh.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Beltway Park Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved