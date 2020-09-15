Kris Brown
Abilene - Kristofer Brown, 42, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on September 11, 2020. Kris loved his family and friends dearly. He had a huge giving heart and he was fiercely loyal to all those that knew him. He was always there for others, and he would never hesitate to give the shirt off his back. Kris served his country with honor and respect until the day he died. Kris was a loving and dedicated husband, father, son, friend, and Airman. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Beltway Park Church, 4009 Beltway South Abilene, Texas with Jeremy Kirles of Beltway Park Church, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home and the United States Air Force.
Kris was born in Searcy, Arkansas on July 31st, 1978. He married the love of his life Brittany Brown (Westmoreland) on May 24, 2014 in Abilene, Texas. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 2001. He served as a Technical Sergeant and was a B1 Expeditor. He served on the committee of the Cattle Baron's Ball in a quest to help find a cure for cancer.
Kris is survived by his wife Brittany, his two beautiful daughters Jordan and Kenna, and his parents Carla and Hugh.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com
.